WFAN Morning Show: Bernard King On Knicks, Melo, And Much More

By Boomer Esiason
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, WFAN Morning Show

Bernard King was an elite scorer in the NBA, back when it was difficult to be an elite scorer.

These days, the Knicks great is enjoying retirement. He has even written a book, “Game Face: A Lifetime of Hard-Earned Lessons On and Off the Basketball Court,” and on Tuesday he stopped by the WFAN studios to talk about it.

The scoring assassin-turned-author chatted with WFAN Morning Show guest hosts Marc Malusis and Kim Jones about his playing career, his “hatred” for Larry Bird, the evolution of the game, why he hugs everyone he meets, Kristaps Porzingis’ bright future, Carmelo’s departure from New York, and much more.

Have a listen.

