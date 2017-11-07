WFAN Morning Show Podcast & MOTD: Nov. 7, 2017

We learned the names of Jerry’s cats and got a glimpse into Al Dukes’ life during Tuesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day.”

Marc Malusis and Kim Jones sat in for Boomer and dove into a variety of topics, including the Yankees, one day after former manager Joe Girardi and current general manager Brian Cashman discussed why Girardi’s contract was renewed. The guest co-hosts also got into plenty of NFL and NBA, and some NHL.

Later, former Knicks great Bernard King stopped by the studio to promote his new book.

