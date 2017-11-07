Election Day: NYC Voters Head To The Polls | NJ Voters Decide Christie's Replacement | Nassau, Westchester Counties Electing New Executives | Election Day 2017 In Pictures | Listen Live1010 WINS | WCBS 880

WFAN Morning Show Podcast & MOTD: Nov. 7, 2017

By Boomer Esiason
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, WFAN Morning Show

We learned the names of Jerry’s cats and got a glimpse into Al Dukes’ life during Tuesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day.”

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from the latest edition of the WFAN Morning Show in one nice little package for your convenience.

Marc Malusis and Kim Jones sat in for Boomer and dove into a variety of topics, including the Yankees, one day after former manager Joe Girardi and current general manager Brian Cashman discussed why Girardi’s contract was renewed. The guest co-hosts also got into plenty of NFL and NBA, and some NHL.

Later, former Knicks great Bernard King stopped by the studio to promote his new book.

Until Wednesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »

More from Boomer Esiason
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch