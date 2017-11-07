Election Day: NYC Voters Head To The Polls | NJ Voters Decide Christie's Replacement | Nassau, Westchester Counties Electing New Executives | Where To VoteElection Day Photos | Listen Live1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Where To Vote In New York City, New Jersey, Connecticut, Long Island And Westchester

Filed Under: 2017 Election

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Voters are making big decisions in today’s election.

If you’re not sure where to go to cast your ballot, however, we’ve got you covered.

NEW YORK CITY RESIDENTS: Click here to find out where to vote.

NEW JERSEY RESIDENTS: Click here to find out where to vote.

CONNECTICUT RESIDENTS: Click here to find out where to vote.

NASSAU COUNTY RESIDENTS: Click here to find out where to vote.

SUFFOLK COUNTY RESIDENTS: Click here to find out where to vote.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY RESIDENTS: Click here to find out where to vote.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch