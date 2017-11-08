Election: Mayor De Blasio Wins Second Term | Phil Murphy Wins In NJ | Curran Declares Victory In Nassau | Latimer Declares Victory In Westchester | NY Results | NJ ResultsElection Day Photos | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

11/8 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

We’ll see more in the way of sunshine this afternoon. As for highs, they’ll be very similar to yesterday at around 50°.

We’re looking at partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight as higher pressure nudges in. It will be on the chilly side again with temps bottoming out in the upper 30s.

nu tu tri state travel 11 11/8 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Tomorrow will feature a mix of sun and clouds with perhaps a passing shower in the evening. It will still be a little chilly with highs in the low 50s.

Then, late tomorrow night, we’ll see an arctic front swing through. This will produce gusty winds, and at the same time, drive our temps down to unseasonably cold levels. How cold, you ask? We’re looking at wind chills stuck in the 20s all day on Friday!

jl morning wind chills map 23 11/8 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Make sure to check back for more details on this early bitter blast!

