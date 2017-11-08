Election: Mayor De Blasio Wins Second Term | Phil Murphy Wins In N.J. | Curran Declares Victory In Nassau Latimer Declares Victory In Westchester | N.Y. Results | N.J. ResultsElection Day Photos | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

11/8 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

Filed Under: CBS2 Weather headlines, Giorgio Panetta

Good Morning! We have a lovely day ahead… despite the cold air!

nu tu skycast 3d wakeup2 11/8 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Sun will be shining brighter north of NYC, but it will be a cold blue sky. Temps start of in the upper 20s, 30s, & low 40s near the coastal communities.

md earth 11/8 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

We saw some snowflakes last night north of the city in places like Sussex, Passaic Co. in NJ, as well as Orange, Putnam, Dutchess Co. in New York state. A Northwest wind will back-off as the day progresses helping to alleviate the wind chill. Today’s high: 47-51°.

nu tu 7day auto2 11/8 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Overnight tonight brings more cold air, dropping back down into the 30s for most of the area.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch