11/8 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

Good Morning! We have a lovely day ahead… despite the cold air!
Sun will be shining brighter north of NYC, but it will be a cold blue sky. Temps start of in the upper 20s, 30s, & low 40s near the coastal communities.
We saw some snowflakes last night north of the city in places like Sussex, Passaic Co. in NJ, as well as Orange, Putnam, Dutchess Co. in New York state. A Northwest wind will back-off as the day progresses helping to alleviate the wind chill. Today’s high: 47-51°.
Overnight tonight brings more cold air, dropping back down into the 30s for most of the area.