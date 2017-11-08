9-Year-Old Boy Robbed While Waiting For School Bus In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 9-year-old boy was robbed while waiting for the school bus in Brooklyn, police say.
The incident happened October 26 around 8 a.m. near Spencer Street and DeKalb Avenue in Clinton Hill.
Police said a teen approached the boy and demanded his property. The boy handed over $3, and the teen took off on a bicycle.
The suspect is described as a black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 140 pounds, wearing a blue hooded jacket and dark pants.
Anyone with information about the robber is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips on the Crime Stoppers Website or by texting them to CRIMES (274637) then entering TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.