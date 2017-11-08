Woman Faces Sentencing For Fiancé’s Kayaking Death

GOSHEN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A woman who admitted to causing her fiancé’s death by removing a plug from his kayak before a Hudson River outing is facing sentencing.
Thirty-seven-year-old Angelika Graswald is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday in Orange County Court, where she pleaded guilty last summer to criminally negligent homicide.
The plea came weeks before she was set to stand trial on second-degree murder and manslaughter charges in the death of 46-year-old Vincent Viafore, of Poughkeepsie, who drowned while the couple was kayaking in April 2015.
Graswald, a Latvian national, admitted she caused the death of her fiancé on April 19, 2015 by removing the plug from his kayak, knowing that he wasn’t wearing a life vest or wetsuit and that the Hudson River waters were dangerous and cold.
Prosecutors said she did it for his $250,000 life insurance policy.
In exchange for her plea, Graswald faces a sentence of 1 1/3 to 4 years in state prison.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)