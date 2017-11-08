3-Year-Old Boy Dies After Suffering Allergic Reaction At Harlem Pre-School, Family Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Harlem family is demanding answers in the death of a 3-year-old boy.

They say Elijah Silvera, who had a dairy allergy, died after eating a grilled cheese sandwich at pre-school. His family says the school was aware of his allergy.

A relative told CBS2 an adult at the Seventh Avenue Center for Family Services gave Silvera the sandwich Friday. He broke out in hives and later died at a hospital.

It was the boy’s first week at the school on Lenox Avenue.

The school issued a statement Wednesday, saying it is cooperating with all city agencies and conducting its own investigation.

“The agency would like to extend their deepest sympathies to the family,” the statement continued.

