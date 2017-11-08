CBS2 Exclusive: Amid Contaminated School Food Complaints, Documents Show DOE Execs Took Trips Paid For By Food Makers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Moldy pizza and metal bits baked into chicken – a CBS2 investigation into what your kids are being served at school could make you lose your lunch.

CBS2 Political Reporter Marcia Kramer exposed problems with school lunches last spring. But according to exclusive new documents that took six months to obtain, those problems may just have been the tip of the iceberg.

At the beginning of the school year, Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña announced that lunch is now free for every student at every public school across the city. But Kramer reports if you knew what is sometimes being served up, you may want your kids to brown bag it.

In addition to dozens of reports of moldy, discolored and expired food, CBS2 also found incidents involving:

• Curdled chocolate milk;

• A long pink/red worm found in a beef burger;

• Pieces of plastic inside closed fruit cups;

• A garden snake in a kale salad.

“That’s really disturbing,” one parent said.

“I’m going to stop eating school lunch,” a student said.

“I would just send them with homemade lunch,” another parent said.

In all, there were nearly 400 reported problems with New York City school lunches from September 2015 to June 2016. They also included a metal nail found in a bag of fries, slimy carrots, and funny-tasting peanut butter.

The multiple manufacturers supplying the food all have hefty contracts with the city, entitling them to a big chunk of the $750 million school lunch budget.

Kramer asked Public Advocate Letitia James about the issue.

Kramer: “What points to the fact that maybe you should review who gets the contracts?”

James: “Clearly, I think we’ve reached – we’ve gone above and beyond the threshold level, but clearly, something needs to be done.”

James said since Kramer’s last story in March, the city’s Department of Investigation has been looking into repeat-offender school lunch manufacturers — and one contract was canceled.

In March, Eric Goldstein, the head of the Department of Education’s food service, said, “If incidents arise, they are found, they are investigated, they are reported, and we take appropriate action.”

Goldstein also made a promise in March to investigate the problems. But six months later, CBS2 found that not much had changed.

One reason was new documents obtained by CBS2, which show some problem manufacturers have repeatedly paid for trips taken by Department of Education executives.

“Clearly, there’s some snakes in the Department of Education, and we need to rid them out of the Department of Education,” James said.

CBS2 uncovered that since 2014, four DOE executives took nearly $75,000 worth of trips paid for by outside sponsors – many of them school lunch manufacturers.

This is at a time when police officers are not even allowed to accept a free cup of coffee.

Tonight at 11: All the sordid details of the school lunch scandal.