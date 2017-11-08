Craig Carton Breaks Silence Ahead Of Arraignment In Alleged Ponzi Scheme

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Disgraced radio host Craig Carton is speaking for the first time about the scandal that led to his arrest and the impact the case has had on him and his family.

It comes as he faces arraignment Wednesday afternoon at federal court in Lower Manhattan.

An alleged multi-million dollar concert ticket Ponzi scheme has cost Carton his job, his reputation and possibly his freedom.

“It’s devastating. There’s no other word for it,” the 48-year-old told USA Today in an exclusive interview. “It’s thrown my entire life upside down. I have to talk to my kids about things they may not understand.”

In September, Carton was taken into custody at his home. He’s accused of running the operation with a partner allegedly using about $4.6 million of investors’ money, promising A-list concert tickets. Instead, prosecutors say Carton used the money to pay gambling debts.

He was suspended from his job as co-host on WFAN’s “Boomer & Carton” and resigned soon after.

“I was employed for 10 years at my dream job,” Carton said. “I have no income now. I’m raising a family of four kids.”

In the interview, Carton would not discuss details of the case or what role he may have played in the alleged scheme.

Carton’s attorney says they’re planning to plead not guilty to federal charges of securities fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy.

Carton is currently out on $500,000 bond.

If convicted, he faces a maximum 45 years in prison.