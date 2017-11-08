CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Election: Mayor De Blasio Wins Second Term | Phil Murphy Wins In NJ | Curran Declares Victory In Nassau | Latimer Declares Victory In Westchester | NY Results | NJ ResultsElection Day Photos | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Craig Carton Breaks Silence Ahead Of Arraignment In Alleged Ponzi Scheme

Filed Under: Craig Carton, Janelle Burrell, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Disgraced radio host Craig Carton is speaking for the first time about the scandal that led to his arrest and the impact the case has had on him and his family.

It comes as he faces arraignment Wednesday afternoon at federal court in Lower Manhattan.

An alleged multi-million dollar concert ticket Ponzi scheme has cost Carton his job, his reputation and possibly his freedom.

“It’s devastating. There’s no other word for it,” the 48-year-old told USA Today in an exclusive interview. “It’s thrown my entire life upside down. I have to talk to my kids about things they may not understand.”

In September, Carton was taken into custody at his home. He’s accused of running the operation with a partner allegedly using about $4.6 million of investors’ money, promising A-list concert tickets. Instead, prosecutors say Carton used the money to pay gambling debts.

He was suspended from his job as co-host on WFAN’s “Boomer & Carton” and resigned soon after.

“I was employed for 10 years at my dream job,” Carton said. “I have no income now. I’m raising a family of four kids.”

In the interview, Carton would not discuss details of the case or what role he may have played in the alleged scheme.

Carton’s attorney says they’re planning to plead not guilty to federal charges of securities fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy.

Carton is currently out on $500,000 bond.

If convicted, he faces a maximum 45 years in prison.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch