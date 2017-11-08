Disturbing New Allegations Surface Against Actor Kevin Spacey

LOS ANGELES (CBSNewYork/AP) — New allegations against Kevin Spacey emerged Wednesday, after a former TV news anchor said the actor sexually assaulted her son.

Former Boston anchor Heather Unruh fought back tears as she told her story. She says it happened late night in a bar on Nantucket Island in July of 2016.

“The victim, my son, was a starstruck, straight 18-year-old young man who had no idea that the famous actor was an alleged sexual predator,” Unruh said. “Kevin Spacey bought him drink after drink and when my son was drunk, Spacey made his move and sexually assaulted him.”

Unruh says Spacey stuck his hands inside her son’s pants, and claims they didn’t report the crime at the time for fear and embarrassment but have since spoken to Nantucket police.

Nantucket Police Chief Bill Pittman said Massachusetts law doesn’t allow them to confirm or deny a report of sexual assault.

Cape & Islands Assistant District Attorney Tara Miltimore said a person has provided information to police about an “indecent assault and battery” and that authorities are waiting to hear from the person’s attorney.

In an October Buzzfeed article, actor Anthony Rapp alleged he was sexually assaulted by Spacey in a bedroom at a party. At the time, Rapp was 14 and Spacey was in his 20s.

At least 13 men have accused Spacey of inappropriate sexual conduct since the article.

“Shame on you for what you did to my son and shame on you for using your apology to Anthony to come out as a gay man,” Unruh said, flanked by her daughter and lawyer Mitchell Garabedian, who has represented hundreds of clergy sexual abuse victims.

Garabedian said he is conducting his own investigation and did not say whether they intend to file civil action against Spacey.

Unruh said her son had never met Spacey before the encounter, and Garabedian said they don’t know why Spacey was on the island at the time.

They are looking for a woman who was at the bar and came to her son’s aid that night, according to Unruh.

Spacey hasn’t responded to the new allegations.

