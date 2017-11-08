FEMA Finalizing Plans To Airlift Puerto Rican Hurricane Survivors To New York

Filed Under: Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA, Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For the first time ever, the federal government could airlift hurricane survivors from Puerto Rico and relocate them to New York and Florida.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is finalizing plans to find homes for displaced Puerto Ricans. The U.S. territory has been in a state of devastation since Hurricane Maria.

They are currently staying on shelters across the island.

There was no word late Wednesday on how many people will arrive in New York.

Maria hit Puerto Rico on Sept. 20 as a Category 4 storm with winds of up to 154 mph.

About 70 percent of the U.S. territory remains without power.

