Hoboken Elects Ravi Bhalla, New Jersey’s First Sikh Mayor

HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Ravi Bhalla will become Hoboken’s first Sikh mayor after being targeted by racist flyers.

In fact, Bhalla is the first Sikh mayor elected in New jersey.

The City Council member topped five other candidates on Tuesday.

He will succeed Dawn Zimmer, who decided not to seek a third term.

Hoboken outgoing Mayor @dawnzimmernj with newly elected Mayor Ravi Bhalla #1010wins pic.twitter.com/587n3Oml8V — glenn schuck (@glennschuck) November 8, 2017

On Wednesday morning, Bhalla was joined by Zimmer and Governor-Elect Phil Murphy as he greeted and thanked voters in Hoboken.

Bhalla said life doesn’t feel different, yet.

“I did my own dry cleaning this morning so nothing’s changed, except this,” Bhalla said. “I’m just very deeply humbled by the outpouring of support from the people of Hoboken, this is a wonderful city. I love this city.”

Bhalla had been the subject of anonymously distributed flyers that labeled him a terrorist. The flyers featured a picture of Bhalla with the message “Don’t let TERRORISM take over our Town!” The Indian-American politician called the flyers troubling in a Twitter post but said “we won’t let hate win.”

I’m blessed to have wonderful supporters who have had my back, esp in past 12 hrs. Two words: Thank You! We will not be intimidated by hate pic.twitter.com/RUCPy1NrgD — Ravinder S. Bhalla (@RaviBhalla) November 4, 2017

Bhalla has said he plans on prioritizing infrastructure, commuting and open space.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)