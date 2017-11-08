Report: Jerry Jones Threatens NFL, Owners Over Goodell Contract Extension

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The feud between NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appears to be turning into an all-out war.

According to The New York Times, Jones has threatened to sue the league and some of his fellow owners in an effort to block a contract extension for Goodell.

Jones has told six owners on the NFL’s Compensation Committee that he hired attorney David Boies, who is under fire in the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment case, according to three people with direct knowledge of the situation.

The dispute between Jones and Goodell stems from the commissioner’s handling of the domestic violence case involving Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Just before the season, Goodell suspended Elliott for six games after the league concluded he had several physical confrontations last summer with Tiffany Thompson, a former girlfriend. Prosecutors in Ohio didn’t pursue the case, citing conflicting evidence.

Elliott, however, has been fighting the suspension in the courts and has yet to serve any of the suspension.

Jones has called the NFL’s punishment an “overcorrection” to its domestic violence problem.

In a conference call with the six owners Thursday, Jones said legal papers would be served the following day if the committee continued with its plans to extend Goodell’s contract, the Times reported. But as of Wednesday, no lawsuit had been filed.

Through a Cowboys spokesman, Jones declined to comment to the Times. Neither the NFL nor Boies’ law firm returned calls.

Goodell’s current contract expires in 2019. He has been commissioner since 2006.