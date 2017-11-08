CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Man Arrested With Large Knife At Journal Square PATH Station, Police Say

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A man was arrested at the Journal Square PATH Train station in Jersey City this week, after police allegedly caught him with a knife that he said he carried for “pigs” like them.

Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police officers at the station near the fare zone caught a man manipulating the turnstile and going in without paying the fare, police said.

Officers stopped the man, who could not provide any identification, police said.

The man was carrying a backpack that contained a large knife, police said. He told Port Authority police officers that he carried the knife “for pigs like you,” police said.

Khaja Gaye is charged with carrying this large knife at the Journal Square PATH station in Jersey City. (Credit: Port Authority police)

There were no injuries, and transportation was not disrupted, police said.

Khaja Gaye is charged with carrying a large knife at the Journal Square PATH station in Jersey City. (Credit: Port Authority police)

The suspect was identified as Khajah Gaye, 25. He was charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, and theft of service.

