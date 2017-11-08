Man Arrested With Large Knife At Journal Square PATH Station, Police Say

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A man was arrested at the Journal Square PATH Train station in Jersey City this week, after police allegedly caught him with a knife that he said he carried for “pigs” like them.
Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police officers at the station near the fare zone caught a man manipulating the turnstile and going in without paying the fare, police said.
Officers stopped the man, who could not provide any identification, police said.
The man was carrying a backpack that contained a large knife, police said. He told Port Authority police officers that he carried the knife “for pigs like you,” police said.
There were no injuries, and transportation was not disrupted, police said.
The suspect was identified as Khajah Gaye, 25. He was charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, and theft of service.