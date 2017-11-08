Police Search For Missing 21-Year-Old Stony Brook University Student

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities are searching for a missing student from Stony Brook University.
Courtney Murphy, 21, was last seen on campus around 1:50 p.m. Sunday.
Police don’t suspect foul play but said she may be disoriented and in need of medical attention.
Authorities believe she may have been heading toward New York City or upstate.
She may also go by the names Corrine Seide or Corinne Louis.
Anyone with information about Murphy’s whereabouts is urged to contact University Police at 631-632-3333 or the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 800-346-3543.