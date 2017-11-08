Murphy To Thank Supporters After New Jersey Governor’s Race Win

HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Democrat Phil Murphy will be thanking supporters at the Hoboken PATH station Wednesday morning after being elected the next governor of New Jersey.

With 99 percent of the districts reporting, Murphy beat Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno 55 percent to 43 percent. More than 2 million votes were cast in the race.

“Tonight, we declare the days of division are over,” he said Tuesday night. “We will move forward together.”

Guadagno had hoped to succeed her boss, Chris Christie. She congratulated Murphy, telling her supporters to clap for him after they began booing him.

“It was a great race,” she said. “We left no stone unturned, and we would not have done it any differently.”

Murphy, a former Goldman Sachs executive, pledged to the crowd of supporters that he plans to deliver on his campaign promises.

“We will rebuild our state from the bottom up and the middle out and we’ll ask those at the very top to do their fair share,” he said. “That means higher minimum wage, equal pay for equal work.”

But Murphy acknowledged the challenges ahead.

“It won’t be easy and it’s certainly won’t be overnight,” he said. “But let there be no doubt, starting here, starting now and starting with us, New Jersey is coming back.”

It was one of two key gubernatorial races closely followed nationally. The other was the campaign in Virginia, where Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam beat out Republican Ed Gillespie, who was backed by President Donald Trump.

Some are calling the victories a message of voters rejecting the Trump administration, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

“Virginians have answered and have spoken,” Northam said. “Virginia has told us to end the divisiveness, that we will not condone hatred and bigotry and to end the politics that have torn this country apart.”

In New Jersey, Christie said that he spoke to Murphy after his win Tuesday and promised him his administration’s full support to help ahead of his swearing-in on Jan. 16.

