Crews Begin To Dismantle Old Tappan Zee Bridge

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Crews have started the dismantling of the old Tappan Zee Bridge by using a super crane to remove large sections of the bridge.

The massive crane began removing sections of the bridge this week and has already taken out a 235-foot-long section near the Westchester County side, The Journal News reported.

There she goes, on the way to being recycled after 62 years of dedicated service. pic.twitter.com/jIWvluH1GV — The New NY Bridge (@NewNYBridge) November 7, 2017

Away it goes, then onto a barge to be disassembled and recycled for it next mission. I speak for many Farewell good friend pic.twitter.com/53hb5as2u7 — The New NY Bridge (@NewNYBridge) November 7, 2017

According to the New York State Thruway Authority, 20 similar sections will be removed over the next year with the largest piece weighing more than 1,300 tons.

The crane will place the sections onto floating barges for offsite transportation.

After 62 years, the old bridge saw its final car back in October after Westchester-bound traffic was diverted to the new Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. Rockland-bound traffic switched over to the new bridge in August.

Traffic on the new bridge is flowing on four lanes in each direction on one of the new spans while crews demolish the old landing and create new footings for the second span.

The $4 billion project has been in the works for four years. It costs $5 to cross the bridge, but a toll freeze is expected to end in three years.