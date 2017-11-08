CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Election: Mayor De Blasio Wins Second Term | Phil Murphy Wins In NJ | Curran Declares Victory In Nassau | Latimer Declares Victory In Westchester | NY Results | NJ ResultsElection Day Photos | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Crews Begin To Dismantle Old Tappan Zee Bridge

Filed Under: Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, Local TV, Tappan Zee Bridge

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Crews have started the dismantling of the old Tappan Zee Bridge by using a super crane to remove large sections of the bridge.

The massive crane began removing sections of the bridge this week and has already taken out a 235-foot-long section near the Westchester County side, The Journal News reported.

According to the New York State Thruway Authority, 20 similar sections will be removed over the next year with the largest piece weighing more than 1,300 tons.

The crane will place the sections onto floating barges for offsite transportation.

After 62 years, the old bridge saw its final car back in October after Westchester-bound traffic was diverted to the new Gov. Mario M. Cuomo BridgeRockland-bound traffic switched over to the new bridge in August.

Traffic on the new bridge is flowing on four lanes in each direction on one of the new spans while crews demolish the old landing and create new footings for the second span.

The $4 billion project has been in the works for four years. It costs $5 to cross the bridge, but a toll freeze is expected to end in three years.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch