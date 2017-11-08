Pope Francis: Put Down Your Phones In Church

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The next time you go to church, Pope Francis says lift up your hearts, not your cell phones.

Cell phones in church are a “very ugly thing,” according to the pope. He told his weekly audience in St. Peter’s Square that it upsets him when he looks out at the congregation and sees hundreds even thousands of people taking pictures and recording video during Mass.

“It makes me very sad when I celebrate here in the piazza or in the basilica and I see so many cell phones held up, not only by the faithful but also some priests and even bishops.”

Parishioners at St. Patrick’s Cathedral had a mixed reaction to the pope’s message.

“I think it’s a great opinion of the pope,” one man said.

“It’s disrespectful. You don’t have to use the cell phone all the time and if you’re in the house of God you should not be using the phone,” parishioner Rosie Haaf said.

“In general we lose out on so many experiences because we’re viewing everything through a screen,” parishioner Emily Ballenger said.

“I think it’s a good thing, the good lord said ‘spread the word’ and you’re spreading the word that way,” parishioner Adrian Yetman said.

The pope regularly urges followers to be more spiritual while encouraging priests and bishops to be more humble.