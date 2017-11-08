CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Kristaps Porzingis Sits As Orlando Snaps Knicks’ Three-Game Win Streak

Filed Under: New York Knicks

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Nikola Vucevic scored 24 points and Evan Fournier added 23 to help the Orlando Magic beat the New York Knicks 112-99 on Wednesday night.

Jonathon Simmons scored 15 of his 16 points in the second half. He had 11 straight points early in the fourth quarter to push the Magic’s lead back to double figures.

The Magic, benefiting from the return of starting point guard Elfrid Payton, snapped a two-game losing streak. New York, playing without scoring Kristaps Porzingis (ankle and elbow injuries), had its three-game winning streak come to an end.

With Porzingis out, Tim Hardaway, Jr. was the Knicks’ only consistent scoring threat, and had 26 points.

The Knicks entered the game having won six of their last seven games, but they seemed out of synch offensively without Porzingis. They shot 53 percent from the field but committed 23 turnovers.

Orlando, meanwhile, got its offensive rhythm back with Payton in the game. The Magic shot 54 percent from the field and 46 from 3-point range mainly on the strength of spacing with Payton on the floor.

Payton was a stabilizer in his return from a hamstring injury that forced him to miss eight straight games, but he finished with 11 points, 11 assists and six rebounds in 29 minutes.

Aaron Gordon also came through for the Magic with 21 points. He was 4 for 6 from 3-point range and 8 for 11 from field after a few signature alley-oop passes from Payton.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Forward Michael Beasley started in place of injured Porzingis. Beasley scored four points. … Point guard Jarrett Jack converted 3 of 4 field goals in the first half and had four assists but he also had four turnovers.

Magic: Fournier had five steals in the first half and was a major reason the Magic outscored the Knicks on fast break points 14-0 during the first two quarters. For the game, the Magic outscored the Knicks 21-4 on fast breaks. … Orlando outscored the Knicks in paint 30-18 in the first half.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Hosts Sacramento on Saturday night.

Magic: At Phoenix on Friday night.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

