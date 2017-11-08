Preschoolers Help Out with the Most Adorable Wedding Proposal

1010 WINS-A group of adorable preschoolers helped surprise their teacher in one of the cutest wedding proposals you’ll ever see.
Dallin Knecht asked teacher Sara Trigero for her hand in marriage while the students whom she spends upwards of eight hours a day with at the Child and Family Research Center at the University of Nevada-Reno held up a sign reading “Sara, say yes” outside of their school.
It wasn’t just the students who got involved in the big surprise – when Sara left a fake performance review with her boss she walked outside to see her boyfriend waiting along with her two and three-year-old students.
Normally a busy area, Sara almost walked right past the big reveal — until she caught a glimpse of the banner the children were holding.
Sara fully appreciates just how special it was that her now-fiancé involved her students because he understands how much she loves them.
-Joe Cingrana