Police Search For 2 Men Who Stole Woman’s Purse At Resorts World Casino

Filed Under: Purse Theft, Queens, Resorts World Casino

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching Wednesday night for two suspects who stole a woman’s purse as she sat at a gaming machine at the Resorts World Casino in Queens.

Around 8:32 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, the suspects took the 44-year-old woman’s purse from the floor as she played at a gaming machine at the Resorts World Casino, at 110-00 Rockaway Blvd. in South Ozone Park, Queens.

One of the suspects, who sat down next to the woman, used his foot to move the purse over to him, police said. That suspect picked up the purse and walked away with it as the second suspect sat down in his place, police said.

The suspects then left with the purse, which contained three credit cards among other items.

The first suspect was described as a light-skinned male who was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black jacket, a gray shirt and black sneakers.

The second was described as a dark-skinned male with a beard, who was last seen wearing a black and gray jacket, a gray shirt, black sweatpants and light colored sneakers.

Resorts World Casino Purse Theft Suspects

A surveillance image of two suspects in the theft of a woman’s purse at the Resorts World Casino in Queens on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. (Credit: NYPD)

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.

