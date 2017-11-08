CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Report: Yankees Interviewing Rob Thomson For Manager

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In their search for a new manager, the Yankees are reportedly interviewing Joe Girardi’s former right-hand man.

The Bronx Bombers are meeting with Rob Thomson about the job Wednesday, The Athletic reported.

Thomson, 54, has spent 28 years in the Yankees organization, the last 10 on Girardi’s staff, most recently as bench coach. The Yankees decided last month to part ways with Girardi.

Thomson has earned a reputation as being a strong communicator and instructor to young players. This week, general manager Brian Cashman cited Girardi’s lack of “ability to fully engage, communicate, connect with the playing personnel” as a major reason the Yankees let him go.

Rob THomson

Yankees bench coach Rob Thomson (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

A native of Canada, Thomson was a minor league catcher and third baseman for the Detroit Tigers from 1985-88 before transitioning to coaching.

Thomson also has talked with the Twins about their bench coach opening, the New York Post reported.

It’s not clear which other candidates the Yankees are considering. Former Orioles and Yankees player Jerry Hairston Jr.’s name has been mentioned in media reports. In an interview with WFAN’s Sweeny Murti, Hairston, 41, hinted at his candidacy without actually confirming it.

“I might be making some trips back east now that the World Series is over,” said Hairston, who has been a Dodgers TV analyst since retiring in 2013.

Neither Thomson nor Hairston have any managerial experience, but that doesn’t appear to be a deal breaker in Cashman’s mind.

“You are going to have to weigh a lot of different things,” the general manager said Monday. “So somebody who hasn’t (managed), they are going to have to be exceptional in other aspects for you to take a chance like that, but there will be people that I interview that don’t have managerial experience in their background as well. It’s a very diverse list of people that I have interest in talking with.’’

