CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Jury Deliberations Begin In Norman Seabrook Bribery Trial

Filed Under: Alex Silverman, Jona Rechnitz, Local TV, Norman Seabrook

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – Jury deliberations are underway in the bribery trial of the once-powerful boss of the New York City jail guards union.

The Manhattan federal court jury went to work Wednesday after receiving instructions from Judge Andrew Carter.

Jurors will decide the fate of 57-year-old Norman Seabrook and hedge fund financier Murray Huberfeld.

They will have consider whether they believe Seabrook took kickbacks in exchange for directing millions of union pension dollars to Huberfeld’s shady hedge fund, WCBS 880’s Alex Silverman reported.

For much of the trial, the case itself was overshadowed by the explosive testimony of Jona Rechnitz, a businessman turned government witness who implicated not only Seabrook but political figures up to and including the mayor.

Seabrook’s attorney tried to convince the jury he was duped by Rechnitz, calling the witness’s capacity for lying an act worth of an Oscar. His lawyer also said he wanted to be mayor himself, so Rechnitz was able to lure him on the promise of big fundraising.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch