Several Injured When School Bus Plows Through Guardrail In East Orange, NJ

EAST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Several injuries were reported after a school bus crashed through a guardrail on a busy roadway in Essex County, New Jersey Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities say the bus was travelling westbound on Route 280 in East Orange when it struck the guardrail in the right shoulder just before 4 p.m.
Two other vehicles were involved, according to authorities.
Investigators say students were on the bus at the time of the crash.
Several people were treated for minor injuries, authorities say. Their ages weren’t immediately known.
Two lanes are closed on the westbound side of 280 as units render aid to passengers on the school bus.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.