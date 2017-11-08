Several Injured When School Bus Plows Through Guardrail In East Orange, NJ

Filed Under: East Orange, Essex County, Local TV, New Jersey

EAST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Several injuries were reported after a school bus crashed through a guardrail on a busy roadway in Essex County, New Jersey Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say the bus was travelling westbound on Route 280 in East Orange when it struck the guardrail in the right shoulder just before 4 p.m.

Two other vehicles were involved, according to authorities.

 

Investigators say students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Several people were treated for minor injuries, authorities say. Their ages weren’t immediately known.

Two lanes are closed on the westbound side of 280 as units render aid to passengers on the school bus.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch