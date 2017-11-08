WFAN Morning Show Podcast & MOTD: Nov. 8, 2017

Election: Mayor De Blasio Wins Second Term | Phil Murphy Wins In NJ | Curran Declares Victory In Nassau | Latimer Declares Victory In Westchester | NY Results | NJ ResultsElection Day Photos | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Boomer had a little trouble with the names Keanu Reeves and Rebecca Romijn-Stamos on Wednesday morning. It all led to another memorable and highly anticipated “Moment of the Day.”

You can listen to — and download — all of the audio from the “hump day” edition of the WFAN Morning Show in one nice little package for your convenience.

Boomer and Jerry Recco spent a ton of time on the Knicks throughout the program as New York improved to 6-4 with Tuesday night’s come-from-behind win over visiting Charlotte. They also discussed the tragic passing of ex-MLB star Roy Halladay, who was killed in a plane crash on Tuesday.

Until Thursday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

