11/9 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

More clouds will spill in this afternoon with perhaps a late shower inland. As for highs, they’ll be close to yesterday’s in the low 50s.

Isolated showers will swing through this evening with a cold, gusty wind filling in towards daybreak. Expect temps to fall into the 30s with wind chills in the 20s by sunrise!

It will be a knee-knocking commute tomorrow morning with wind gusts of 30-40 mph and wind chills in the 20s! Unfortunately, the story doesn’t change much through the day, so the afternoon commute will be nearly as harsh. The only good news at this point is we can expect a lot of sunshine as high pressure starts to nudge in.

As for Saturday, we’re looking at the potential for record low temperatures in the morning with highs only in the upper 30s.

Stay tuned for more on this early bitter blast!

