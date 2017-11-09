11/9 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

Filed Under: Giorgio Panetta, Weather

By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning everyone!

Waking up temps will be below normal again, but very similar to yesterday’s start. Skies are mostly sunny to begin, with some additional cloud cover well south of NYC. It will be clear north of NYC through noon, but clouds filter in towards evening, but along with the clouds come some milder temps.

Today’s highs: low 50s.

7-Day: 11.09.17

(Credit: CBS2)

After this, a cold front with extremely cold air comes enters the area. We’re talking 20s and 30s for Friday morning, and record cold for Saturday. Have a great day!

Morning Wind Chills Map: 11.09.17

(Credit: CBS2)

Morning Wind Chills Map: 11.09.17

(Credit: CBS2)

G

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch