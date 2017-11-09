11/9 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning everyone!
Waking up temps will be below normal again, but very similar to yesterday’s start. Skies are mostly sunny to begin, with some additional cloud cover well south of NYC. It will be clear north of NYC through noon, but clouds filter in towards evening, but along with the clouds come some milder temps.
Today’s highs: low 50s.
After this, a cold front with extremely cold air comes enters the area. We’re talking 20s and 30s for Friday morning, and record cold for Saturday. Have a great day!
G