Man Charged, Woman Sought In Attack On Man, 75, On No. 5 Train

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested and charged a man, and were looking for a woman Thursday night, in a violent attack on a 75-year-old man on a subway train in Lower Manhattan on Halloween.

Around 10:14 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, the man and woman came up to the older man and began chatting him up on a northbound No. 5 train, police said.

The woman then snatched the man’s cellphone from his hand, police said. When he tried to get it back, she stabbed him in the left arm with a knife, police said.

As the older man continued to fight the woman, the male assailant punched him in the face several times, police said.

When the train pulled into the Wall Street station, the suspects ran off, police said. The man was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in serious, but stable condition, police said.

A man identified as Steve Beauvoir, 21, of East Harlem, was arrested and charged with robbery and assault, police said.

Police were searching Thursday night for the woman, identified as Scarlet Acuna, 29. She is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 160 to 180 pounds, with long dreadlocks and tattoos on her face. She was last seen wearing a black sweater with white skulls on its front, green pants and white sneakers, police said.

