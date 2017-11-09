Another Suspect Added In Spring Knifepoint Robbery Spree On Long Island

BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A fourth suspect was arrested and Thursday in connection with a robbery spree on Long Island this past spring.

Nassau County police announced that Daniel Young, 28, of Babylon, had been charged in three out of 18 knifepoint robberies across Nassau and Suffolk counties.

He is charged with two counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery, and was to be arraigned on Friday in Nassau County First District Court in Hempstead.

Two men and a woman were also arrested back in May in the robbery spree.

Shane Cashmore, 30 – formerly of Ronkonkoma, now homeless – was arrested in connection with ten robberies in Nassau and eight robberies in Suffolk since February – mostly targeting ice cream and sandwich shops.

As he left court after his initial hearing back in the spring, reporters asked Cashmore if his motivation was for drugs.

“Of course… I’m a heroin addict,” he said.

Two alleged accomplices — 31-year-old Juliana Pantaleone and 26-year-old Paul Drab — were also arrested. Police said they were with Cashmore and were charged in one of the hold-ups.

In a similar, but unrelated string of robberies last month, police in Suffolk County arrested a Mastic Beach woman and her two adult children.

Deborah Salvatore, 55; her daughter, Lauren Mascia, 31; and her son, Rick Mascia, 25, were arrested in the more recent string of robberies, police said. Detectives said they had been hot on their trail and caught them Saturday night after a Dunkin’ Donuts in Coram was held up.

Police said Lauren Mascia was behind six of the seven robberies. She always wore a wig and excessive makeup for disguise, and she would pretend to purchase an item, police said.

Police said once she got to the cashier, she would take out a pocket-size knife and demand cash.