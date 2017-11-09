Police: 3 Young Girls Walking To School Groped By Man In Separate Incidents In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a suspect who they say is wanted in three separate sex abuse cases involving young girls in the Bronx.

All three incidents happened Wednesday between 7 a.m. and 8: 15 a.m. in the area of East 172nd Street and Wheeler Avenue.

Police said the man first grabbed a 15-year-old girl who was walking alone and asked if she wanted to see him expose himself. The teen ran to school and told administrators.

Forty minutes later, police said he targeted an 11-year-old girl who was walking to school. Police said he grabbed her behind before taking off in a late model, black Chevy Impala. The girl went to school and told administrators.

The third incident happened at 8:15 a.m. as a 13-year-old girl was walking to school. In that case, police said he grabbed her behind while exposing himself. She also ran to school and told teachers what happened.

There are multiple school less than two blocks away in the area where the incidents took place.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man in his 20s who is about 6′ tall. He was wearing a black jacket, black hat and black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.