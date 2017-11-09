NYPD: Group Attacks, Robs Man On Street In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a group of men who they say ambushed and robbed another man on the street in Brooklyn.
The violent attack was caught on surveillance video. It happened around 4:15 a.m. back on Oct. 30 on North 5th Street in Williamsburg.
Police said the 35-year-old victim was walking alone when he was approached by three people on the street who start punching and kicking him. The video then shows two others across the street run over and join in.
Police said the group took the man’s backpack, cellphone and wallet before they fled eastbound on North 5th Street.
The victim was treated at an area hospital for fractured ribs. Police say the victim did not know his attackers, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.
One of the suspects was seen on the video wearing a black and white striped hooded sweater, black sweatpants and a gray backpack. The other four men were all wearing dark colored clothing.
