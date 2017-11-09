Man Struck, Dragged By Vehicle In Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was struck, dragged and critically injured by a vehicle late Thursday in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn.
The man was hit around 9:30 p.m. at Third Avenue and 67th Street in Brooklyn, police said.
The man was left pinned under the vehicle and was dragged from 65th Street to 67th Street, police said.
“My wife was just crying. She’s walking back and forth here. Everybody was trying to calm her down,” said witness Malook Khaskhali. “The firefighters ran and a bunch of guys started lifting the car up, and then they, you know, took the body out.”
Some witnesses said there might have been an altercation from before the pedestrian was struck. Police have not confirmed those reports.
The driver was being questioned at the scene, police said.
The investigation continued late Thursday.