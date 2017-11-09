Manhattan Priest Accused Of Abusing Two Boys In The 1990s

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two men are accusing an upper Manhattan priest of abusing them decades ago.

They also claim the archdiocese allowed him to remain near children.

Minnesota based attorneys Patrick Noaker and Jessica Arbour represent two men who filed claims with the archdiocese compensation program — the IRCP — since September. They claim Lawrence Quinn abused them in the Bronx in the 1990s.

“One boy was an altar boy at Our Lady of Mercy, and the other was trying to become an altar boy,” Noaker said.

“The archdiocese has done nothing to inform these parishioners that there may be a lone wolf in their midst,” Arbour added.

One man was 5-years-old when he claims the abuse started, the other was 12.

“We will not stand by and allow more kids to be put at risk,” Arbour added.

There is an elementary school at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs in Inwood where Father Quinn is now assigned.

“I hadn’t had any sex since I was born. I shouldn’t abuse anybody,” he told WCBS 880’s Alex Silverman.

He said the allegations came from the ‘clear, blue sky.’

“I have no idea, I mean I never have done anything to anybody, man or woman,” he said.

A spokesman for the archdiocese said its policy is to give the D.A. a chance to investigate before taking any action against any priest.

“As a prerequisite for the IRCP claims to be considered, the complainant must report the complaint to the appropriate District Attorney. The Archdiocese also reports any complaints to the District Attorney. As has always been our policy and practice, we allow the District Attorney an opportunity to investigate the allegation before taking any action against the priest or deacon. We do this at the DA’s request, so that they might conduct a proper investigation without the priest or deacon receiving “advance notice” of the investigation by the archdiocese taking action by removing him from ministry. This protocol predates the IRCP,” Joe Zwilling said via email.

Zwilling said there have been no previous complaints against Quinn.