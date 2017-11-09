Public Hearings Planned For Commission That Will Decide Fate Of NYC Statues, Monuments

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The city announced a schedule Thursday night for public hearings where residents of each borough will get to address the commission that will help decide the fate of statues and monuments.

The Mayoral Advisory Commission on City Art, Monuments and Markers will offer opinions on issues surrounding public art, monuments and markers on city-owned property.

The commission was announced in the wake of violence in Charlottesville following the decision to remove statues of Confederate generals.

Among the controversial issues the commission will weigh is whether statue of Christopher Columbus in Columbus Circle should remain in place or come down.

The hearings will be held at the following times and locations:

• 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 17, at the Queens Borough Hall Atrium, at 120-55 Queens Blvd. in Queen;

• 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, at the Brooklyn Borough Hall Community Room, at 209 Joralemon St. in Brooklyn;

• 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, at the 2nd Floor Atrium at the Manhattan DCAS Health Building, at 125 Worth St. in Manhattan;

• 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 27, at the Bronx Borough Hall Rotunda, at 851 Grand Concourse in the Bronx;

• 10 a.m. Tuesday. Nov. 28, in Room 125 at Staten Island Borough Hall, at 10 Richmond Terr. on Staten Island.

The members of the commission are:

Co-Chairs

Darren Walker President of the Ford Foundation; longtime leader in nonprofit and philanthropic sectors

Tom Finkelpearl Commissioner, Department of Cultural Affairs

Commission Members

Richard Alba Distinguished Professor at CUNY Graduate Center; former vice president of the American Sociological Association

Michael Arad Architect; designer of the World Trade Center Memorial

Harry Belafonte Singer; songwriter; actor; and civil rights activist

John Calvelli Executive Vice President for Public Affairs of the Wildlife Conservation Society; Vice Chair of International Affairs at the National Italian American Foundation

Mary Schmidt Campbell President of Spelman College; former vice-chair of President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities

Gonzalo Casals Director of the Leslie-Lohman Museum of Gay and Lesbian Art; adjunct faculty at CUNY Hunter College in arts administration

Teresita Fernandez Visual artist with experience in public art; MacArthur Fellow

Amy Freitag Executive Director of the JM Kaplan Fund; former Executive Director at New York Restoration Project

Catie Marron Editor of books on urban parks and public spaces; chair of the board of Friends of the High Line; trustee of the New York Public Library

Jon Meacham Vanderbilt professor; Pulitzer prize-winning biographer of Jefferson and Jackson

Pepón Osorio Visual artist with experience in public art; MacArthur Fellow

Harriet Senie Public art scholar; author; professor of art history and director of the Art History program and Art Museum Studies at City College of New York

Shahzia Sikander Visual artist with experience in public art; MacArthur Fellow

Audra Simpson Mohawk anthropologist; Professor of Anthropology at Columbia University

John Kuo Wei Tchen Historian of Chinese Americans in New York City; Associate Professor at New York University

Mabel Wilson Architect; scholar of race, memory, and urbanism; Associate Professor at Columbia University

Ex-Officio City Agencies Public Design Commission, Law, Education, and Parks