Jury Reaches Verdict In Trial Of Accused Cop Killer Demetrius Blackwell

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Jurors have reached a verdict in the murder trial of Demetrius Blackwell, the man charged with gunning down NYPD Officer Brian Moore in 2015.

The jury got the case Wednesday.

In closing arguments following a three-week trial, prosecutors said Blackwell was more concerned about who won the Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao bout as Moore lay dying at a hospital.

“He’s remorseless and just doesn’t give a damn,” Queens Assistant District Attorney Dan Saunders said.

The 25-year-old officer and his partner were in street clothes in an unmarked car when they attempted to stop Blackwell, who was suspected of carrying a handgun. Authorities say Blackwell opened fire, striking Moore in the head. He died two days later.

Moore’s partner and others picked out Blackwell from a lineup, and prosecutors said Blackwell’s DNA was found on the two bullets left in the cylinder.

The defense argued that Blackwell has severe mental health issues and was not in control of his actions.

“Mr. Blackwell has seizures and psychosis mixtures that shows he was not responsible,” his attorney David Bart argued. “He acted badly, wrongly and stupidly, but it was not intent to kill,” he added.

Saunders countered, saying there was “no loss of self-control.”

“Officer Brian Moore was killed because he was a police officer,” Saunders said.

Blackwell faces life in prison if convicted of the top count of first-degree murder.

Moore was posthumously promoted to Detective First-Grade. He’d been on the job for five years. In that time, he made 150 arrests and was awarded two medals for his duty. He followed in his father, uncle and cousin’s footsteps.

