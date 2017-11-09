‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: UFC 217 Recap; Chats With Blaydes, Anders

NEW YORK (WFAN) — “Outside the Cage” podcast hosts Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman are still recovering from UFC 217, which turned out to be an absolutely historic night at Madison Square Garden for fight fans.
Joining the guys on this week’s episode are UFC 217 winner Curtis Blaydes, prospect Eryk Anders, and local Muay Thai kickboxing CEO Josef Pearson.
What a roller coaster ride it has been for young heavyweight Blaydes. From competing with the division’s best to a harmless suspension to fighting and winning on the year’s biggest card, it has been a hell of a year for “Razor.”
During his decisive win over Aleksei Oleinik on Saturday night, Blaydes avoided a disqualification for kicking his “downed” opponent in the ear. Blaydes talked with the guys about his huge win, what’s next, and how he’s learned from his suspension.
After rocking Nassau Coliseum with a vicious left cross to the jaw of Rafael Natal back in late July, former University of Alabama football player-turned-mixed martial artist Anders is ready for his next challenge inside the Octagon. Anders talked about the euphoria of competing at the highest level of MMA, being safe versus being entertaining, and staying in touch with former Crimson Tide teammates.
High tide raises all ships, and smaller organizations are certainly benefiting from the UFC coming to the Big Apple. For fight fans that can’t get enough MMA, Muay Thai kickboxing is a great alternative. Pearson, the head of American Muay Thai League, stopped by the studio to explain why you can’t miss his one-night tourney on Nov. 18 in Corona, Queens.
