2 Teens Charged With Beating Student At Ridgewood, N.J. High School While Classmates Allegedly Watched

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two teenage boys have been charged with brutally beating of a student at Ridgewood High School in New Jersey, while classmates allegedly stood by and recorded the attack.

The boys, ages 14 and 16, were charged as juveniles with simple assault. The younger boy was also charged with aggravated assault, Ridgewood police said.

The boys have a juvenile court date pending in Hackensack, police said.

Grace, a senior, told CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock last week she saw video of the fight that happened on Ridgewood School District grounds after school hours.

“It made me so upset,” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh, I can’t watch that.'”

Baba, a sophomore, said he wanted to know what all the buzz was about and ended up watching the video, too.

“It shows one kid like basically just beating the tar out of the other kid,” he said. “Like it was not really a fair fight.”

The superintendent sent home a letter last week addressed to the school community, writing the “Administration has been investigating a serious student incident that rose to the level of police involvement.” It “involved the misuse of social media, destruction of school property and violence.”

School administrators also said they plan to use the incident to address “witness behavior.”