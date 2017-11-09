2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Ready To Make Trip From Pennsylvania To Big Apple

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (CBSNewYork/AP) — It will soon look a lot like Christmas in New York City thanks to a tree from Pennsylvania.

This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will be cut down Thursday at the State College home of Jason Perrin.

Rockefeller Center‘s head gardener Erik Pauze has had his eye on the 75-foot Norway Spruce since September 2010.

“He just knocked on my door one evening and asked if I would be interested in donating my tree and I said, ‘Perhaps,'” Perrin told 1010 WINS. “We kept in touch about once a year via email and he would just check to see if the tree was still there.”

The 12-13 ton tree will be hoisted onto a trailer and arrive Saturday in midtown where it will be decorated with more than 50,000 lights and topped with a Swarovski star.

It is the 86th tree to adorn the plaza and the third from Pennsylvania.

The tree will be illuminated on Nov. 29 and remain on display until Jan. 7.

It will then be recycled and donated to Habitat for Humanity to be transformed into lumber for building homes.

“As far as how trees end their life this is probably one of the better ways, this beats being taken down in a storm,” Perrin said. “I hope people enjoy it and I look forward to going up to see it lit up in a couple of weeks.”

