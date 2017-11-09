Shemar Moore Talks Action-Packed New Show ‘S.W.A.T.’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The new CBS show S.W.A.T. promises to be a non-stop thrill ride, and in its premiere episode, it doesn’t disappoint: S.W.A.T. is action-packed.

The star of the show is Shemar Moore, who chatted with Alex Denis about the role, which he calls his dream job.

S.W.A.T., originally a popular show in the ’70s, is back with new twist.

“We are bring the theme song back, but other than those similarities, S.W.A.T. in 2017 is completely different,” Moore said.

Moore plays Sgt. Daniel ‘Hondo’ Harrelson, who is promoted after his predecessor is fired for accidentally shooting a black teen.

Hondo must rebuild trust between his old neighborhood and the police.

“The topics we hit are fairly serious, but we don’t do it in a heavy way. We are not preaching to you,” Moore said.

Moore says the show is so action-packed that viewers won’t want to step away.

“If you miss the first five minutes you’re already lost, because it comes like gangbusters,” Moore said.

The characters are tough, and the team tackles the city’s most dangerous crimes.

“I gotta paint the greys. I gotta do more push-ups and it’s kicking my butt to play Daniel because he’s 36-, 37-years-old and Shemar is not,” Moore said.

Fellow castmate Lina Esco says the physical demands are true to form as the actors all trained with true S.W.A.T. members before filming.

“We are making it completely authentic to the real S.W.A.T. officers out there, paying a respect to them,” Esco said. “They are the real heroes out there.”

It’s that dedication to authenticity that has Moore calling this his dream job.

“The Young & The Restless was high school. Criminal Minds was college. And now, here comes S.W.A.T., and I feel like it’s grad school,” he said.

The work is exhausting.

“Me and my pillow got a thing,” Moore joked. “We’re close. Oh yeah, we got a thing.”

Despite that, Moore says there’s room in his heart for another love.

“I’m anxious to have kids one day, and play kissy face. That never gets old. But my grandmother always said about finding the one: Don’t try to fit a square peg into a round hole. Don’t force it. When you least expect it she will show up out of the blue and bite you on the tush,” Moore said.

S.W.A.T. airs Thursday nights at 10 p.m. on CBS.