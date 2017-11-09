Upper East Side Building Evacuated Due To 2-Story Crack

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An Upper East Side building was evacuated Thursday afternoon after a large crack was spotted on an interior wall.
The FDNY was called out around 1:40 p.m. for the crack in the building at 300 E. 96th St. The crack extended from the third to the fourth floor of the seven-story walkup, officials said.
The building was evacuated, and the Department of Buildings was called to the scene due to concerns about structural stability.
A high-rise is being built nearby and may have caused the building to shake, officials said.