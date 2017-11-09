WATCH: WFAN’s ‘Chalk Talk’ With Giants Great Phil Simms

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Phil Simms was once the face of the New York Giants. These days, he’s a highly regarded NFL analyst on CBS, as well as an occasional fill-in host on the WFAN Morning Show.

On Wednesday, he was Gary Myers’ guest on another entertaining edition of “Chalk Talk.”

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback showed a flair for comedy throughout the 90-minute interview. After offering up a few hilarious anecdotes, Simms was asked about playing for legendary coach Bill Parcells.

“Hey look, I’m sitting here with you today and people ask me about Bill Parcells all the time. And I say to you, whatever you think about him, trust me he’s much tougher than you can even imagine. I’m being dead-serious. Every day was the end of the world,” Simms said, later adding, “But that’s why we won.”

Myers then asked about the current Giants, who are off to a stunningly brutal 1-7 start, including last week’s 51-17 embarrassment at home to the Los Angeles Rams. Simms was asked to specifically address the reports of some of the players quitting on head coach Ben McAdoo.

“There are a lot of dynamics there … It’s a different era now. Kids are different. I raised my kids different than I was raised, and all these things,” Simms said. “(Players) don’t like criticism. You cannot coach them as hard as you used to. … But I just cannot imagine turning against the person in authority. I respect my father and my mother. No matter what they do, I’m going to give them the benefit of the doubt and I’m going to do certain things, whatever, and I held coaches and teachers in the same respect.”

Myers then asked what’s wrong with the Giants. Simms directed the question to the audience and got the answer he was looking for.

“The defense is not as great as I thought it was going to be and the offense has not quite matched the defense as I think it should,” Simms said.

Simms also offered his opinion on Eli Manning’s tumultuous season, Tom Brady’s ageless ways, which college quarterbacks he thinks will be ready to make an immediate impact in the NFL, and a whole lot more.

Please click on the video above to watch the entire interview.