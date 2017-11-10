TASTE OF WINTER: Freeze Warning In Effect 6 P.M. Friday To 8 A.M. Saturday | Forecast | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

11/10 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

Frigid winds will blow through this afternoon and into the rush. And while the thermometer will read the 30s, it will only feel like the 20s, so bundle up out there!

nu tu skycast 3d today 11/10 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

The winds will let up some tonight, but with cold temperatures already in place, the breeze will make it feel like the teens! Then, towards daybreak, we’ll be keeping an eye on those thermometers as we’re anticipating record lows at most (if not all) of our climate stations!

jl breaking records cold with current observations 11/10 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

You’ll still need the winter gear tomorrow as we’re expecting temperatures in the 20s and 30s once again. The good news is, we won’t be dealing with the harsh winds we’re dealing with today.

As for Sunday, we’ll see more clouds in the mix, but warmer temperatures are expected: upper 40s to around 50° for highs.

