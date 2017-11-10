11/10 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

Good morning NYC!
Well today is the day… Our first real taste of winter in quite some time arrives. Overnight temps fell precipitously after midnight. Waking up this morning, expect widespread 30s with a gusty northwest wind.
We have Freeze Warnings in effect for Metro New York City today. We have Wind Advisories to the north of New York City as well. Temps will rise very little (if at all) into the mid thirties and it will feel like the 20s all day long.
Temps continue to drop into Saturday morning. Record numbers are expected to be set. Bust out the winter coats, hats and gloves you’re going to need them!
Stay warm out there everyone. G.