Best Things To Do In NY This Weekend: Nov 11 & 12

By Jessica Allen

Here’s a recipe for a great November weekend in New York: laugh your tush off of a comedy show, learn about another world or perspective via a soon-to-be-released documentary, drink some whiskey. Sounds awesome, right?

New York Comedy Festival

Multiple venues

nycomedyfestival.com

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: John Stewart, 2 Dope Queens, Nick Offerman, Tracy Morgan, Samantha Bee, and 200 hundred other comedians walk into a city . . . This year’s New York Comedy Festival promises to be a doozy, with some of brightest stars in the comedy world splitting the sides of New Yorkers and visitors alike. Traditional stand up, Snapchat shows hosted by Conan O’Brien, live podcasts, improv sessions inspired by the New York Times wedding announcements–if it’s funny and legal, you can find it at one of the 60 venues hosting festival events. Tuesday, November 7, through Sunday, November 12, tickets required.



The Nitehawk Shorts Festival

Nitehawk Cinema

136 Metropolitan Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11249

(718) 782-8370

nitehawkshortsfestival.com

Ever seen a movie that takes place entirely at a set of urinals? If that’s still on your bucket list, this weekend is your chance to cross it off, courtesy of the Nitehawk Shorts Festival. Now in its fifth iteration, the festival is the perfect diversion for our era of distraction, with all of the films clocking in at 20 minutes or less. Panel events and parties round out the festival, which features animated, documentary, comedy, horror, and drama (and sometimes a mix) films. Nitehawk’s table-side food and drink service will keep you full and happy as make your way through the dozens of films on offer. Tuesday, November 7, through Sunday, November 12, $16, tickets required.

The Other Art Fair

Brooklyn Expo Center

72 Noble St.

Brooklyn, NY 11222

(718) 775-3315

nyc.theotherartfair.com

The British-born Other Art Fair, which began with the mission of bringing together adventurous, eager audiences and emerging audiences, has finally reached New York. The fair showcases work by more than 100 artists hand-picked by committee of in-the-know gallerists, curators, and art advisors and many of the works are priced to be attractive to people new to the collecting world. Cheolyu Kim’s Méliès-like drawings, Natalya Aikens’s stitched collages, and Ashok Sinha’s razor precise but grandly scaled photographs are just some of what’s worth the trip to Greenpoint. Thursday, November 9, through Sunday, November 12, tickets required.

DOC NYC

Multiple venues

www.docnyc.net

In the past three years, more than half the best documentary nominees, including every Oscar winner, have screened at DOC NYC, which has become the country’s largest documentary festival. A staggering 250+ films and events take place over the four days of the festival, and special guests abound, including documentary legend Errol Morris, Susan Sarandon, and Eric Clapton (the subject of the closing night feature). The centerpiece is Rachel Dretzin’s take on Andrew Solomon’s best-selling Far from the Tree, about families in which parents and children are separated by extreme physical, psychological, or mental differences. Bring tissues. Thursday, November 9, through Sunday, November 12, tickets required.

Whiskey Feast

Hudson Terrace

621 West 46th St.

New York, NY 10036

(212) 315-9400

whiskeyfeast.com

All the whiskey and cocktails you can drink in two-and-a-half hours can be yours at this year’s Whiskey Feast. Featured distillers range from local favorites like Brooklyn’s New York Distilling Company to big international names like Ireland’s Knappogue Castle and the Orkney Islands’ Highland Park (whose single malt has been described as the best whiskey in the world). In addition to making stops for excellent traditional spirits, be sure to swing by Catskill Provisions to check out their honey whiskey. Take advantage of Whiskey Feast’s partnership with Lyft for a discounted ride home. Saturday, November 11, 1:30, 4:30, or 7:30 pm, tickets required.