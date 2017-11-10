Chipotle Worker Recognizes Customer From Brooklyn Home Invasion

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — This one might have you saying, ‘holy guacamole!’

A woman who works at a Chipotle in Brooklyn said she recognized a customer as someone who broke into her home.

Could it be that the lure of quesadillas will help solve the case?

Video released by police shows a man who cops say took part in a home invasion robbery almost 6 months ago.

While it appears he is simply ordering at a fast food restaurant, investigators say he is in fact being confronted.

They said a 20-year-old Chipotle worker in Mill basin Kings Plaza Shopping Center recognized him as one of the three men who came inside her home in the early morning of May 18, flashed a gun, and tied her up along with her sisters before stealing cash and getting away.

“She recognized him, but she still scared,” her mother said.

The mother of the victim spoke to CBS2, but she and her daughter asked not to be identified.

The young woman told the man at the restaurant counter that she knew he victimized and stole from her.

The exchange caused him to quickly cover his face and exit with the young boy he cam ein with.

Other mall employees praised the young woman for being so observant.

“Good woman, smart woman, smart woman,” a worker said.

The victim’s mother said she was out of the house and at work during the 5:30 a.m. home invasion robbery. The suspects came in via a fire escape and through a window.

She’s grateful her girls were not hurt, and restaurant management transferred her daughter to another undisclosed Chipotle for her safety.

She’s also proud that her daughter spoke up and gave police a crucial clue.

“Yes they have the face, his face, so they will catch him,” she said. “I hope those young men change their lives and do better things, more productive things.”

She said she and her daughters continue to suffer through nervous nights, even though they added bars and alarms to the windows.