Woman In Custody After Deadly Dyker Heights Fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have a person of interest in custody in connection with a deadly fire in Brooklyn.
Flames raced through three-story walk-up at 6709 11th Ave. in Dyker Heights around 7 a.m. Thursday.
Sources tell CBS2 and 1010 WINS that a 22-year-old woman who lives in the building, allegedly started the fire because she was upset about trash in the hallway.
A 58-year-old man and 56-year-old woman were killed.
Seven other people were hurt.
Three firefighters also suffered minor injuries.
The woman has not yet been charged.