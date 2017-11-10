CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
TASTE OF WINTER: Freeze Warning In Effect 6 P.M. Friday To 8 A.M. Saturday | Forecast | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Islanders Can’t Find The Net In Shutout Loss To Stars

Filed Under: Ben Bishop, Dallas Stars, Jaroslav Halak, New York Islander
DALLAS (AP) — Ben Bishop made 14 saves in his 20th career shutout, and the Dallas Stars beat the New York Islanders 5-0 on Friday night.

John Klingberg had a goal and two assists for Dallas, and fellow defenseman Esa Lindell added a goal and an assist. Klingberg leads NHL defensemen with 18 points.

It was Bishop’s first shutout of the season. He got some help 3 1/2 minutes into the second period when Tyler Seguin swept the puck away from the net to prevent an Islanders goal.

Klingberg got each of his points in the first. He put Dallas in front with his fourth goal of the season and then assisted on scores by Gemel Smith and Lindell.

Mattias Janmark added Dallas’ first short-handed goal of the season at 6:54 of the second, and Jason Spezza made it 5-0 with a power-play goal with 4 minutes left in the period. Spezza ended a 16-game goal drought.

New York has allowed a league-high seven short-handed goals.

Jaroslav Halak had 24 saves for the Islanders.

NOTES: Klingberg, Benn and Seguin entered the game tied for the Stars’ scoring lead with 15 points apiece. … Alexander Radulov extended his points streak to seven games with his assist on Smith’s goal. … New York rookie Mathew Barzal had a six-game points streak end. … The Islanders’ Anthony Beauvillier was helped off the ice in the third period after a shot by Klingberg hit the defenseman’s right ankle. … Dallas activated RW Brett Ritchie from injured reserve and placed Tyler Pitlick on IR. … C Alan Quine returned from a conditioning assignment in the AHL to play his first game this season for the Islanders.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Complete a two-night, two-game trip on Saturday at St. Louis.

Stars: Begin a three-game trip on Monday at Carolina.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

