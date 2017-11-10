CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
TASTE OF WINTER: Freeze Warning In Effect 6 P.M. Friday To 8 A.M. Saturday | Forecast | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Porzingis Tells Francesa He’s Far From Surprised By Great Start

Filed Under: Kristaps Porzingis, Mike Francesa

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis spoke with WFAN’s Mike Francesa to talk about his hot start and the success of the team moving forward.

“First time, long time” he said as the conversation kicked off.

Porizingis said he was feeling good and that his ankle and elbow were both recovering. He anticipates being back in the lineup on Saturday.

With a return looming, the Knicks forward says things have been going well since the start.

“I like the way we started working this year from day one. You can tell it was a little different vibe and we really put the fundamentals of our defense from day one,” he said.

Porzingis has been averaging 30 points a game, but he isn’t stunned by his own production.

“That’s a great start for me,” he said, “I’m never really surprised by my own performance because I know how much work I put in.”

A year makes a big a difference, something the Knicks hope to continue proving when they take on Sacramento at 8 p.m. at home on Saturday.

