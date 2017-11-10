TASTE OF WINTER: Freeze Warning In Effect 6 P.M. Friday To 8 A.M. Saturday | Forecast | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Queens Man Admits Trafficking Lion And Tiger Skulls

Filed Under: Local TV, trafficking

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A New York City man has admitted to illegally trafficking in parts from endangered African lions and tigers worth more than $150,000.

Arongkron “Paul” Malasukum on Thursday pleaded guilty in federal court in Plano, Texas to one count of wildlife trafficking in violation of the Lacey Act. Information on his lawyer wasn’t immediately available.

Federal prosecutors say the 41-year-old Queens man admitted to purchasing a tiger skull from undercover agents working for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. He also admitted to purchasing lion skulls from an auction house in Texas.

Prosecutors say he shipped the skulls to his New York City home. He then sent the items, including claws and other parts of endangered species, to Thailand for sale to a wholesale buyer.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch